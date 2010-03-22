History moves fast in a democracy, and most Washingtonians have forgotten the long and painful process that wrought the Mall we know today. But Savage reminds us that battles were still raging in the 1930s, when workmen felled huge old trees in front of the Museum of Natural History. Proponents of the McMillan Plan argued that they were merely reviving Pierre L’Enfant’s original city design, which called for a grand avenue running west from the Capitol. But as Savage convincingly argues, this was a sleight of hand. What the progressive planners—many of them veterans of the Chicago Columbian Exposition of 1893—had in mind was radically different. They imagined not an avenue but a systematic void, drawing the eye to rigid incarnations of statist power.

The drawings and the models that they produced were breathtaking, and stirred the hearts of men such as Theodore Roosevelt. But not everyone was convinced. “It took some time for many of the locals to grasp the full impact of the Park Commission’s plan,” Savage writes, “but once they did they reacted as any group might to the threatened destruction of a cherished landscape.” There were bitter protests and recriminations. One cartoon, published in The Washington Star in 1908, shows awkward and angular little bureaucrats marching in lockstep towards the Capitol, holding perfectly squared off trees in cubical planter boxes—a bitter comment on the replacement of mature trees, planted over the years in more organic patterns, with straight files of carefully manicured elms. And it wasn’t all just local squabbling over memory and turf: as early as 1924, Lewis Mumford bemoaned the “imperial façade” which the mall’s design would put forth to the world.

This battle, like so much of resistance to new monuments in Washington, has disappeared from memory. So has the texture and feel of the nineteenth-century capital that was remade by the creative destruction of the City Beautiful advocates behind the McMillan plan. Before the Lincoln and Grant Memorials (which stand at opposite ends of the East-West axis of the Mall) were finished in the 1920s, the monuments of Washington formed a network drawing visitors deep into the city. Tour books suggested routes connecting the various squares, circles and parks where an unsystematic but variegated pantheon of military and occasionally cultural leaders could be found.

The new mall changed all of that, overwhelming a patchwork of men on horses with a more forceful narrative, ultimately severing the mall from the city. At first it was a narrative of Civil War, reunification, and new imperial ambition. But as the decades wore on, it changed into a narrative of victims and healing, embodied most powerfully in Maya Lin’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Although very different in its aesthetic, even the pompously nostalgic World War II Memorial is still playing out ideas of national trauma and grief hinted at in the Lincoln and Grant Memorials and brought to full fruition in the Vietnam War Memorial.

Savage deftly handles the multiple threads of this historical transformation. When Maya Lin proposed an abstract wedge of polished black granite to memorialize those who died in Vietnam, she was recalling a longstanding iconoclasm with deep roots in American history. In 1800, during a debate about how George Washington should be memorialized, Virginia congressman John Nicholas proposed placing a blank tablet over his grave. “A plain tablet, on which every man could write what his heart dictated,” would best memorialize the man, said Nicholas. “It was not to be emblazoned by figures or representations of any other sort.”