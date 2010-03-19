As many of you know, the controversy over abortion rights has been threatening to undermine health care reform. And a big reason is the actions of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, who have steadfastly opposed reform because, they claim, it would allow for federal funding of abortion. Democrats who oppose abortion rights or represent districts with lots of voters who oppose abortion rights have been reluctant to cross the Bishops on this matter. Many have said they won’t support a bill without stronger abortion restrictions.

The Bishops aren’t the only authority on the matter, though. On a conference call Thursday, a number of Catholic and evangelical groups that oppose abortion rights voiced their support for the Senate’s most recent version of the bill, saying that it clearly will not allow for federal funding to pay for abortions.

“The Stupak amendment is not the only way to prevent federal funding of abortion,” said Morna Murray, the president of Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good. “We are confident this life-affirming bill maintains long-standing restrictions on federal funding of abortion.”

A letter that the groups sent to members of Congress last week details all the abortion-related provisions of the Senate bill. It highlights language that allows insurance companies to decide whether or not to include abortion services in plans offered through the new state insurance exchanges; it also highlights language prohibiting insurance companies from using federal funding to pay for abortion services. People enrolled in a plan through a state exchange who want abortion coverage will be required to pay separately for the cost of the additional coverage.