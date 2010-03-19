Today's Wall Street Journal editorial:

This is what happens when a willful President and his party try to govern America from the ideological left, imposing a reckless expansion of the entitlement state that most Americans, and even dozens of Democrats in Congress, clearly despise.

Latest Kaiser Health Care Tracking Poll:

The March Kaiser Health Tracking Poll finds the public still divided on health reform legislation, with 46 percent of Americans backing the reform proposals on Capitol Hill, 42 percent opposing them and 12 percent saying they aren't sure.

I'm no public opinion expert, but I think this means the Journal is wrong, unless you define "despise" in such a way as to include all the bill's opponents and many of its supports.