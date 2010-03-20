President Obama is about to address House Democrats in the auditorium of the Capitol visitors' center. Standing in front of the entrance, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer just made a few key announcements:
- He confirmed that the House would vote on the Senate bill and the reconciliation amendment separately.
- There will be two hours of debate on the reconciliation bill. A vote on the Senate bill will follow immediately after that.
- The Senate bill will go directly to the president for a signature, while the amendments go to the Senate.
- Perhaps most important, House leaders have seen a letter, signed by more than 50 Senate Democrats, saying they will vote for the reconciliation amendment.