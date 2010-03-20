President Obama is about to address House Democrats in the auditorium of the Capitol visitors' center. Standing in front of the entrance, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer just made a few key announcements:

- He confirmed that the House would vote on the Senate bill and the reconciliation amendment separately.

- There will be two hours of debate on the reconciliation bill. A vote on the Senate bill will follow immediately after that.

- The Senate bill will go directly to the president for a signature, while the amendments go to the Senate.