This looks good for reform. Really good. Politico and The Hill report that Bart Stupak has reached a deal to support health care reform:

Democrats have reached a deal on an executive order on abortion that could hand them a victory on healthare.

"Eight or nine" Democrats, including Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.), will announce the deal at a 4 p.m. press conference, according to an anti-abortion Democrat.



"We've changed [our votes]," said Rep. Steve Driehaus (D-Ohio).



Driehaus said he's seen the executive order and can now vote for the healthcare bill. He said Stupak has signed off, as well.



Driehaus made his remarks just a few moments ago in the Speaker's Lobby. He said the group of "eight or nine" Democrats -- including Stupak -- who had been withholding their votes plans to announce the deal at 4 p.m. in the House Radio/TV gallery.

Unless something goes awry, it's game, set, match.

Update: Stupak says "We have an agreement."