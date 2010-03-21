The executive order would seem merely to apply existing law, as codified in the Hyde amendment, to the new insurance exchanges through which individuals and some small businesses will be purchasing coverage. In fact, it's not clear that the executive order actually changes anything: The Senate bill wouldn't have allowed taxpayer funding of abortion anyway.

Then again, it's never been clear--at least to me--why Stupak objected to the Senate bill in the first place.

Be that as it may, Stupak indicated he was proud to vote for a bill that would make health insurance both more available and more protective. His colleague Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio, went further, describing the measure as a "true life bill" because it not only would help reduce abortion, but also improve health care.

She spoke at length about the importance of improving maternal and pediatric care--and noted that, according to a recent study, abortions seemed to decline as people get better access to care. Kaptur said that "never again will any woman have to say she can't continue a pregnancy to term" because she felt she couldn't afford the care.

In response to a reporter's question, Stupak acknowledged that the Conference of Catholic Bishops--who had spear-headed opposition to the Senate bill and whose judgment Stupak repeatedly cited--did not support the deal. But he said that modifying the actual bill to restrict abortion funding further was simply not possible, given the lack of votes for it in the Senate.