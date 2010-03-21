I'm going to point out to them that, if we don't do somethig about health care, this is going to destory the country.



And I’m going to point out to them that I was for single-payer long before anybody else in these parts were.



My Dad started it. And when he started it, it was a matter of humanitarian concern. It’s still a matter of humanitarian concern. ... The country is going to go broke. Families are going broke.



I worked long and hard for this. I found that, only about every 20 years does the opportunity for this kind of legislation come to be. And I dont think we can afford to wait 20 years for the next time that this comes around, because of the human suffering, the incredible economic costs, and the competitive and other difficulties the country confronts because of this.

I also asked him what he'd say to his friends in the Blue Dog coalition, many of whom remained convinced the bill didn't do enough to control costs:

If we don't do something, the costs are going to be much, much worse. Very soon. We could have gotten control of these things by taking the Nixon plan in the early 70s. ... If we'd taken what Clinton wanted to do, we'd have held costs down ...



There are 430 people in this place and every one of them can think of ways the bill can be improved--and eery one of them can think of things that they are dissatisfied with in the bill. But the legislative process is not about getting exactly what you want. It's about getting the best thing you can to resolve great public questions.

You have no choice. You have to go forward on this.