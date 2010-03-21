Health care reform would not have happened without the political skill and tenacity of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, or without the last minute round of arm twisting by President Barack Obama. But equally important was the energetic public campaign that Obama and liberal and left-wing organizations waged on behalf of it. This campaign altered the chemistry of the debate within Congress and among Democrats. Democrats in Washington had come to understand that it was us versus them, with “them” being Republicans, Tea Partyists, and various business lobbies, but they can now recognize that there is a real “us” out there.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, Obama billed himself as a veteran community organizer, but he governed during his first year as the most conventional politician. He largely stayed above the fray, leaving the battle to pass his legislation to White House aides and to Congressional leaders whom, he hoped, would reach a fruitful accommodation with potential opponents from the Republican Party and K Street. It was more reminiscent of Grover Cleveland or Dwight Eisenhower than Franklin Roosevelt or Lyndon Johnson. This approach worked somewhat with the initial stimulus bill, but it sputtered with health care reform--and ground to a halt after Scott Brown’s victory in Massachusetts removed the Democrats 60-vote edge in the Senate.

After Brown’s victory, powerful Democrats, including Rep. Barney Frank, declared the struggle lost, and White House aide Rahm Emanuel renewed his pitch for small-bore, incremental reforms. As we now know, Obama and Pelosi decided instead to make a final push for a comprehensive bill. Part of their strategy included caucusing and arm twisting, but what Obama also brought to the table was a public campaign. It began with the health care summit, and continued with speeches to voters in places like Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Strongsville, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri. These speeches took aim at the insurance companies (chiefly WellPoint) and the Republicans who wanted to “let them run wild.” They were tough, agitational, us-versus-them speeches.

Obama’s public offensive shifted opinion on health care. In early February, before the summit, a Kaiser poll found support and opposition to the “health care proposals being discussed in Congress” equally divided at 43 percent. This month, on the eve of the vote, Kaiser found that supporters outnumbered opponents by 46 percent to 42 percent. Other polls showed higher disapproval of the plan, but a similar trend toward approval and support of health care reform. But the most interesting finding in the Kaiser poll was the increase in “strong support” for the plan among Democrats--from 30 percent in January to 52 percent in March. That was evident not just in poll numbers, but in an energized Democratic base that had lain fallow since the inauguration.