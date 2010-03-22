When a Tea Party protest and an immigration rally collide.

Walking across the Capitol lawns yesterday morning, a little Hispanic girl noticed something exciting: protesters massing on the steps, waving flags and chanting.

“Look at all the signs here!” she exclaimed to her father (in a mixture of Spanish and English), pointing toward the white marble dome.

Her father might have explained to her, however, that it wasn’t their protest. The family was there for an immigration reform rally, which drew at least 100,000 participants. Meanwhile, on the steps of the Capitol were tea partiers taking a last stand against health care reform. On the fringes, the two groups regarded each other warily, with occasional flare-ups. “Pay your taxes and be a citizen!” a platinum blonde tea partier yelled in the general direction of the pro-immigrant protesters. Some even tried to get the Capitol police to arrest people with t-shirts that read, “Undocumented and Unafraid.”

For the lily-white tea partiers, there was no more solid proof of the mortal peril they imagine America faces than the (mostly) brown people flooding the Mall behind them. Jack Kingston, a conservative Georgia congressman, urged an assembled group to get involved in congressional races in swing districts, because the left can bring in “busloads of professional protesters”—seemingly illustrated by the buses unloading a few blocks away. “They can hire riots, because they have unions and federal employees,” he explained—plainly in evidence with purple SEIU t-shirts dotting the crowd. “I think that bringing people in here just for votes is ridiculous,” said Kaylynn Parks of Pennsylvania, who argued that the debt could be reduced substantially by stopping Spanish instruction in public schools.