This didn't make news in America. But it certainly made news elsewhere, and especially in Asia. The dispatch was written by Chris Anderson, associate editor of CNNGo, in which it appeared on January 26.

The image is of "Little Barry," says Anderson, at ten years old. Apparently, 55,000 Jakartans had registered their discontent with the statue on Facebook.

One web correspondent wrote, “Barack Obama has yet to make a single contribution to the Indonesian nation. We could say Obama only ate and shat in Menteng. He spent his subsequent days living as an American.”

Indonesia officials, who “have heard enough of the sour comments about the statue,” have figured out what to do with it: “take it down, move it, or keep it where it is.”