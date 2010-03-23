Consider the size and variedness of the appetite for some of the most progressive competitive grant offerings:

The Department of Energy’s mold-breaking Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) program and the Department of Labor’s Pathways out of Poverty program for green workforce training each received 10 times more proposals than they could accept

Likewise, the Broadband Technology Opportunities Program and High Speed Rail competitive fundings registered total funding requests that were six to seven times greater than the respective programs’ funding availability

And finally there is the case of the Build America Bonds . Started up in the stimulus package with issuance expectations of $4 to 5 billion, uptake of this new lower-cost borrowing tool now exceeds $71 billion

What are we to make of this outpouring of demand? One implication is simply that the overhang of need in metropolitan America is great, not just for fiscal relief (as this recent Metro report underscores), but for investment of all kinds: in energy innovation, education and training, transportation infrastructure and broadband networks. Congress should consider the message of program oversubscription and respond to it in the near term with new investments that will set a platform for growth going forward. For example, why shouldn’t the jobs bill being cobbled together now simply instruct key agencies to go down the list of unfunded stimulus projects and fund some of the most qualified ones?

But to us the more compelling takeaway from our analysis is that the Recovery Act unleashed an extensive pent-up hunger for more flexible investment in the U.S. as well as new competitive grant approaches. New energy research paradigms, programs that move toward a low-carbon future, grants for new sorts of transportation solutions: Those have been the opportunities on offer. And as it happens, the response to the call has been immediate, enthusiastic, and geographically distributed. That means the demand for federal program reform and transformative investments reaches broadly across the nation. And that means that Congress must step up the pace of program reform, even in bad times. Going forward, the worst possible scenario would be for the resource constraints of the coming budget cycles to squeeze out the innovative (e.g. competitively awarded, merit-based programs) and revert back to federal business-as-usual (political awards and rigid formula-based categorical programs).

Congress should heed the message of the Recovery Act’s oversubscription. Scores of Washington’s partners in U.S. metropolitan areas are urgently pursuing new priorities and new ways of operating as they seek to put in place the foundation for the next era of productive and sustainable growth. Congress should provide them the sort of catalytic programs and resources they seek.