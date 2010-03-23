[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

I've long been of the view that the Treasury secretary gets a bad rap despite some rather impressive accomplishments. That's true even when it comes to reforming Wall Street, where, despite some reservations, I think the administration dropped a pretty solid reform proposal last year. (In fact, to the extent the reform effort has been weakened in Congress, it's generally because it's drifted away from the principles the administration laid out.)

Still, you don't normally see Geithner get worked up about reform in public--or really about anything for that matter. He is nothing if not circumspect and understated. Or at least he was until yesterday afternoon at AEI, where he delivered a positively forceful speech about the need for reform, going so far as to take some well-deserved shots at reform opponents. To wit:

These are difficult issues and our legislators and their staffs often look to the financial industry for advice as they try to sort out what makes sense. This is important to get right but be careful whose voice you listen to.

Listen less to those whose judgments brought us this crisis. Listen less to those who told us all they were the masters of noble financial innovation and sophisticated risk management. Listen less to those who complain about the burdens of living with smarter regulation or who oppose having to pay a fee for the costs of this or future crises.

Instead, listen to the families and businesses still suffering from this crisis. Listen to those who borrowed responsibly but today can't get a loan or can't refinance their mortgage. Listen to those who lost their jobs and their healthcare and their pension savings. Listen to them.

Geithner also took on the way over-used and endlessly expandible argument that we can't reform Wall Street because it will create uncertainty (something I've pushed back against, too). Here he essentially turns the argument on its head: