The first post-passage health care reform poll is out. And it looks pretty positive:

This diverges pretty sharply from previous polls. The main difference is probably that it's presented as a finished product rather than a prospective change. The question is whether it's a temporary blip or continues.

I think, at the very least, that it's safe to say that health care reform is going to be more popular than it would have been if Democrats failed to pass it. Which is to say, once the Democrats had invested a year and two major votes in the issue, they had no choice but to follow through and pass it.