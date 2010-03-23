Working for health reform was the most significant thing I have ever done. In his beautiful speech to the House Democratic caucus, President Obama reminded the assembled politicians of the awesome responsibility one assumes by approaching people who are in real pain, and seeking their votes.

…every once in a while a moment comes where you have a chance to vindicate all those best hopes that you had about yourself, about this country, where you have a chance to make good on those promises that you made in all those town meetings and all those constituency breakfasts and all that traveling through the district, all those people who you looked in the eye and you said, you know what, you’re right, the system is not working for you and I’m going to make it a little bit better…. Every single one of you has made that promise, not just to your constituents but to yourself. And this is the time to make true on that promise. We are not bound to win, but we are bound to be true.

These are tough promises for any elected politician to keep. They face hard votes. Even if they didn't, our political system is hard to move for both good and bad reasons. And our $2.4 trillion medical economy is even harder to move.

Anyone who's knocked on doors catches a whiff of that responsibility. Sometime in late 2007, I was asked to help test out the new computerized phone system in a boiler-room set up on the west side of Chicago. For some unfathomable reason, I was assigned a long call sheet of African-American voters in rural South Carolina. It became quickly apparent that Barack Obama had an excellent chance of sweeping the African-American vote. "Can this guy really win?" was the only critical question I was asked.

The depth of human need was also palpable. Most people on my call sheet were middle-aged or older. Many faced worrying health problems.

One man started telling me in detail about his own and his wife's infirmities and their accompanying medical bills. I got the feeling that he didn't talk with college professors very often. He conveyed a poignantly optimistic view of what I could do to help. He couldn't have been more supportive. Yet he took me aback with a simple direct question: "If Barack Obama is elected, will he help me?" This man didn't want any Will I Am video or some inspiring speech, he was asking what Candidate Obama would specifically do to handle the pile of bills on his kitchen table.