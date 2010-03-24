I don't really know how the meeting between President Obama and Prime Minister Netanyahu went. But a grim early story in the New York Times tells us that it was "tense."



One fact we knew already before the White House encounter was that the president's echo in all of these matters, Hillary Clinton, addressed AIPAC with the emptiest reassurances that Israel's real security will be assured in any American design for a peace agreement. But there were actually two deep disenchantments, aside from the basic one.



And the second has to do with Iran. Hillary denounced the Tehran regime, alright. But, given the time the Obami have given the mullahs and the leeway and the handing over of negotiating contacts to Moscow and Bejing (who are sure to have been very tough!), her challenge to Iran was nothing less than pusillanimous and craven.



It begins with blah blah.

We are working with our partners in the United Nations on new Security Council sanctions that will show Iran's leaders that there are real consequences for their intransigence, that the only choice id to live up to their international obligations.

And then comes what she apparently thinks of as her uppercut:

Our aim is not incremental sanctions, but sanctions that will bite.

And then immediately the excuse:

It is taking time to produce these sanctions, and we believe that time is a worthwhile investment for winning the broadest possible support for our efforts.

"Sanctions that will bite!" What an experience in creating deceptive language her speechwriters must be having.



Actually, Obama has not opened his mouth about Israel in months. He gives the bad assignments to his underlings: Hillary, Joe Biden, David Axelrod, yes, the man I called a "Jewboy," the Jewboy who seemed to relish beating up on his cousins.



And the president didn't allow even a formal goodbye today. I don't think there was even a photo op.



But a plant was designated to tell anyone and everyone how Obama and Hillary felt about their encounters with Bibi.



This is according to a dispatch in Ha'aretz: