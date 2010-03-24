The work that needs to be done at the federal level, especially at the Department of Health and Human Services, is immense. But the much of the action will also shift to the states, who have traditionally taken the lead on two central components of health reform: insurance regulation, and the administration of public coverage programs. With federal standards and guidance, each state has a role in everything from expanding and streamlining its Medicaid programs, to setting up the new exchanges which will provide a new, regulated market for consumers to purchase coverage.

In essence, the bill spurs 50 different health reforms. While some Attorneys General grabbed some headlines in filing suit against the reform, other states are already at work implementing—and improving—health reform. Some may decide to take advantage of the federal matching funds available to expand coverage early. Others may institute more aggressive insurer oversight.

On the same day that President Obama signed health reform, California’s Assembly Health Committee passed several relevant bills. One measure, AB2470 (De La Torre), would implement the health reform’s immediate ban on rescissions—the odious insurance company practice of retroactive denial of coverage.

The Committee also approved a concept not in federal reform, AB2578(Jones/Feuer), to institute rate review and regulation. The President endorsed the idea and Senator Dianne Feinstein authored a bill at the federal level, but could not be added through the reconciliation process. While there’s hope it can be considered and passed in the near future in the Senate, the renewed attention has given the concept of political boost at the state level as well—it passed a committee where it had stalled just a year ago.

Another element not included in the final reform package was the public health insurance option. While there will be several renewed Congressional efforts to add such an option, we’ve had a state proposal here—SB56(Alquist)—in California for several years. Reform’s passage gives the public health insurance option bill both a political boost, and a policy framework for the concept to fit into. (Without the new insurance regulation and exchanges, a public option would have had to adopt the same practices as the private insurers to be competitive.)