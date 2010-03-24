When Lyndon Johnson signed the law that created Medicare, he had two Medicare cards ready: one for Harry Truman and one for his wife, Bess Truman. Nice gesture. But the Trumans were already going to vote Democratic. What a waste.

George W. Bush, whose record on reelection is substantially superior to that of Lyndon Johnson, knew better. When he achieved the record-setting tax cuts in 2001, taxpayers received not one, but two missives from the Republican controlled federal government. First they got a letter, telling them they were going to get a tax rebate. And then they got a rebate check (postmark: Austin, Texas, the president’s campaign headquarter city), printed with the slogan “tax relief for America’s workers,” which had been a hallmark of the Republican campaign.

Long ago, people who study political behavior noticed something weird. When people don’t have something, they are pretty rational about what they’d be willing to pay to get it. But when they already have something, they pay wildly more not to lose it, even if it’s the same thing. The Obama folks should not need me to tell them this; I learned it from one of the president’s advisors, the behavioral economics guru Cass Sunstein. He wrote about it in his book, Nudge. Put an Americare Card in the hands of every adult and parent in America and then let the Republicans come for it. I’m guessing, in the words of a great Republican, Charlton Heston, they’d have to pry it out of our cold dead hands.

Linda Hirshman is a retired professor of philosophy. She is at work on a book about the gay social movement.