In which we, hopefully regularly, highlight articles and resources of note:
- Portland, Ore. is spending $47 million on an economic development project… for the homeless.
- Cleveland magazine argues the city won’t be reborn until it “buries its dead” and that means demolishing vacant properties. The piece is accompanied by a particularly depressing photo gallery.
- Larry Ehl, the federal relations manager for the Washington State Department of Transportation, has a blog, and it provides some very salient observations on federal transportation policy and its nexus with the states.
- An oldie, but not to be missed is Ed Glaeser’s Boston Globe essay on the anti-urban bias inherent in federal policy.