The parentheses are the narrator’s own addition, and their presence is not required, but we know what parentheses are. Parentheses are supposed to clarify things. The narrator is struggling to explain his overpowering excitement. Later we learn that Fryderyk feels the same excitement, which seems to derive from the possibility that Henia and Karol could be attracted to one another without being aware of it. We know enough about the two older men to grasp that such a perfect lack of self-consciousness would fascinate them, but it is harder to say why they resolve to act on that fascination. Voyeurism is not enough, it turns out. If there is an organic attraction between Henia and Karol, then Fryderyk and the narrator decide they must bring about its natural consummation.

In his preface to the Grove Press edition in 1966—an otherwise bewildering preface, as it happens, and one that is not preserved in the new translation—Gombrowicz tells us that he wrote Pornografia in the style of a “Polish provincial novel.” He explains that “I [was]… more and more inclined to present what seem to me the most complex themes in a simple, naïve form.” Like most authors of a radically innovative stripe, he must never be taken quite at his word, but we can assume that by “Polish provincial novel” he means the type of story that might take place at a manor in the Polish countryside and one that might have young love as its subject. Pornografia is not such a story. The countryside is haunted by the German army, and there is no love between the young lovers. Gombrowicz probably means that we should consider whether or not it is still possible to tell the old story. Can one write a novel about occupied Poland in which the central themes are love and sex rather than war and death? Is it possible to ignore the occupation entirely? Is that why Fryderyk and the narrator are so desperate to involve themselves in the relationship between Henia and Karol?

The Henia/Karol problem is also one of many literary games in Pornografia. The narrator wants to tell a story that he cannot tell: Gombrowicz the author trips up Gombrowicz the character. Elsewhere we have other games. There is the intense focus on action and intention—why move your foot in that way at that time?—and there is the relationship between Fryderyk and the narrator, who work together so well and so consistently that we are tempted to think of them as the same person. There is the absence of any backstory: there are the Germans themselves, who seem occasionally no more than a structural principle, and there is the hysterical, halting, elliptical style. There is also the maddening suggestion that we are not dealing with occupied Poland at all, but rather with an alternate reality that bears a strong resemblance to occupied Poland. The writer himself, in a note that replaces the original preface in this new edition, admits that the world of the novel is an “imaginary Poland.”

Gombrowicz is a jittery, expansive, ambitious writer, and his games are interesting or irritating to the extent that one is interested or irritated by such things. In Pornografia, though, we are dealing with something more substantial than a literary circus. If we step back, ignore the tricks and the false starts, and conjure up an image of old Witold in his Argentinean exile, we begin to understand the pain that distinguishes and dignifies this novel. The Germans had invaded his country and forced him into exile. It is no great surprise that the occupation should have been one of his main concerns. Yet we must also remember that he is writing fifteen years later, and that he had no direct experience of Poland in wartime. So the occupation must also be understood as a plot device. It transforms the landscape and makes Poland foreign to Polish people. The characters in Pornografia become, in this way, expatriates in their native land.

Czeslaw Milosz, in his introduction to Ferdydurke, tells us that “Gombrowicz touched on subjects that are… incomprehensible to us in this century or maybe just incomprehensible in general.” From a certain perspective, this might be true, but we can read Pornografia in the simple knowledge that while he was writing it, Gombrowicz could not go home. I do not mean Poland, although Poland is certainly part of what “home” must have meant to him. I would argue that “home” also means “youth”—that place or time from which we are banished by adulthood; a thing we do not know we have, as the saying goes, until we have lost it. The freedom of that kind of ignorance is what excites the narrator so intensely. Henia and Karol are at liberty to feel a thing they do not know they feel. They have not yet been exiled to adulthood.