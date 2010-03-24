This particular encounter could have gone worse. But not much worse:
So I met my girlfriend's family last night. This was fairly awkward for a number reasons:
1. They neglected to alert her to the fact they thought it would be great to drop by.
2A. They didn't know she had a boyfriend
2B. Especially a white one.
3. They also didn't know we live together. ...
Girl Friend's 16 Y/O Sister [In Korean]: Is it true what they say about white guys having bigger 'equipment'?
GF: I've spent the past two years teaching him Korean, I bet he understood that.
*Sister Turns Bright Red, Looks Over at me*
GF: And yes.