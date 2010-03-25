If this holds up, I'm going to live forever:

A study by a team of biologists found that popular sauces and marinades contain a range of spices, fruits and vegetables which contain natural antioxidants.

These are chemical compounds which fight diseases associated with old age such as cancer, heart problems, strokes, Alzheimer's, arthritis and cataracts.

Antioxidants are known to fight harmful molecules called free radicals which damage the body's cells.

The study, at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, found that barbecue sauces are packed with healthly ingredients which can boost the body's immune system.

Research team leader Dr Raymond Thomas said: "Herbs and spices are excellent sources of antioxidants, but estimating consumption rates can be difficult considering they are not generally consumed in large quantities, compared to fruits and vegetables.

I actually have a friend who, on a dare, drank a whole bottle of barbecue sauce at once. He was ahead of his time.