In language that reads like a parody of The American Spectator, Jones's lawyers concluded on the following note: "If the allegations inherent in the Monica evidence are true, then Defendant Clinton: sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, and/or committed oral sex with a 21-year-old White House intern in or about the Oval Office and rewarded her with two paying federal jobs... Defendant Clinton and his minions should not be permitted to cloak these asserted nefarious crimes in the mantle of the office of the president' in their desperate attempt to avoid personal, individual liability. "

Aside from the implausible claim that Clinton sexually assaulted Monica Lewinsky, there's just one problem with Jones's creative argument that Judge Wright may have committed reversible error under the new federal rules by excluding evidence of the Lewinsky affair: Rule 415 doesn't apply in the Paula Jones case because the amendments to the Federal Rules of Evidence apply only to "proceedings commenced on or after" the day the new federal rules went into effect. The Violence Against Women Act was adopted on September 13, 1994, and the new rules of evidence were then sent to the Judicial Conference, an organization of federal judges, which objected strenuously that the new rules "would permit the introduction of unreliable but highly prejudicial evidence and would complicate trials by causing minitrials of other alleged wrongs." Congress, alas, ignored the judges' prescient warnings, and the new rules took effect on July 1, 1994. Because Paula Jones filed her suit in May 1994, she can't take advantage of the new federal rules after all. Drinks on the house at Skadden, Arps.

Nevertheless, although Jones's lawyers may have miscalculated in their efforts to argue a case of sexual assault, it's worth trying to imagine how the Jones case might have come out under the new, rather than the old, federal rules of evidence. Before the 1970s, the traditional presumption in civil and criminal trials was that "evidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible" to prove the bad character of the accused or of the accuser. The exception to this rule was in rape cases, where lawyers were permitted to inquire into the sexual history of the alleged victim in order to cast light on the question of consent.

But the traditional concern for the rights of the accused over those of the accuser has since been turned on its head. In 1980, at the urging of Representative Elizabeth Holtzman, Congress adopted a rape-shield amendment to the rules of evidence, Rule 412, which excludes "evidence offered to prove that any alleged victim engaged in other sexual behavior." The rule was further toughened in the Violence Against Women Act in 1994, and Paula Jones's lawyers are planning to invoke it to prevent Robert Bennett, the president's attorney, from embarrassing her at trial by disclosing lurid details about her past. At the same time, Congress adopted rules 413, 414, and 415, which some commentators have construed to require the admission of evidence about other sexual assaults committed by the accused, regardless of whether or not their probative value is outweighed by their prejudicial effect--the traditional test by which judges decide whether or not evidence should be admitted. (Three appellate courts, however, have held that the new rules don't override the traditional relevance test.)

Let's put ourselves in Judge Wright's shoes in the Paula Jones case and try to decide whether or not to allow evidence of the Lewinsky dalliance under the old and new rules of evidence. Under the old rules, Judge Wright should almost certainly decide that the "probative value" of the Monica evidence-- that is, its relevance in proving Paula Jones's allegations--is " substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice, confusion of the issues, or misleading the jury." In other words, the fact that Clinton may have had an entirely consensual affair with a young intern, begun after weeks or months of flirtation, casts very little light on whether or not he was likely to make a pass at Jones minutes after meeting her and then retaliate against her for rejecting his advances.