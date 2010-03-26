During the nineteenth century, culture wars were fought not over gay marriage or evolution, but over the Sabbath. The advent of new technologies and institutions—trains, post offices, museums, newspapers—became a referendum on whether and to what extent the community should observe the Sabbath. Legal sanctions for Sabbath observance waxed and waned, taking a myriad of forms. In fact, sabbatarians sometimes made strange bedfellows. In the United States, they included progressives intent on protecting laborers and xenophobes who thought immigrants corrupted by the lax “Continental Sabbath” could be reformed by blue laws. Anti-sabbatarians mocked the Sunday schools, trying to pry the cold dead hand of Puritanism from their time off. Throughout the century, reformers strove to re-define and to update the Sabbath as a day of education, of personal and social improvement, and of a return to nature. The “Romantic Sabbath” of Wordsworth and Rousseau used the Sabbath as a metaphor for blithe aimlessness; the “Hygienic Sabbath” urged (somewhat paradoxically) a strenuous cultivation of the self; and the “scientific Sunday,” coined by G. Stanley Hall in 1908, was to be a day of “walks and talks and nature lessons.”

Imperiled by this Sabbath-day individualism was what D. H. Lawrence nostalgically called “the Sunday world” of voluntary rest and communal recreation. Here in the United States, a gallimaufry of blue laws reflected the sorry fact that “one person’s recreation is another person’s work. If museums, libraries, and baseball stadiums are to stay open, then security guards and librarians have to work, and baseball players have to play.” States tried, sometimes laughably, to make distinctions among human endeavors, allowing “works of necessity and charity,” but the irrationality of blue laws left them exposed to attack. In 1961, in McGowan et al. v. Maryland, Justice Felix Frankfurter insisted that there was a “reasonable line of demarcation,” between restful and workaday activities, but where Sabbath is concerned, rationality is in the eye of the beholder. While most states still have some blue laws on the books, the pressure to protect workers waned as the work-week shrank. At the same time, the pressure to keep stores open grew once the retail lobby surmised, correctly, that working women needed Sunday shopping.

Shulevitz, a gifted essayist, is the kind of writer who wears her erudition lightly, referring as easily to Talmudic rabbis as she does to Freud, Kafka, and Kierkegaard. And did I mention the army of sociologists she cites for their opinions on time, labor, and society? This is also a book that cannily advertises its tendentiousness, its personal complications: “This book is about my ambivalence toward the Sabbath, which I diagnose as partly the secular American’s ambivalence toward the Sabbath and partly an ambivalence peculiarly all my own. It is my theory that these ambivalences can be traced in some way to the Christian ambivalence toward the Sabbath, which can be traced in some way to a deeper ambivalence toward the idea of living a life in thrall to law and tradition, which can be traced in some way to an even deeper ambivalence toward ritual, which can be traced in some way to the most profound possible qualms about holiness. . . All these in some ways should tip you off that this book is more associative than analytical and more anecdotal than historical (though there is analysis and history in it).”

Autobiography is neither anecdote nor history, and Shulevitz tells her own story in fits and starts. This is no wonder, since it is a story of both attraction and repulsion. For her, the attraction of the Sabbath is hard to pin down. Sometimes it is the anxiety management afforded by ritual; sometimes, the “scandal of the holy”; sometimes, a liberation from the 24/7 ubiquity of work and social contact. (For those who want to boast about their Sabbath observance, there is a t-shirt that reads, “24/6.”) But for all her talk about the “social morality of time,” Shulevitz falls back on the pull of Jewish tradition, a steamy cholent of Jewish law, “ancestors,” and God. One gives Shulevitz credit for her candor, but the moral of her story, at least for Jewish readers, is an admonition: if we free and modern Jews do not find some way to keep the Sabbath, we have already given it away. Surely we should be less lackadaisical about what we have inherited, more resistant to the momentum of our importantly logisticized lives. Do we really want the Sabbath to disappear? As Ahad Ha’am famously observed, the Jews did not keep the Sabbath, the Sabbath kept the Jews.

Esther Schor won the 2006 National Jewish Book Award for Emma Lazarus. She is the author of Justice in Babel, a study of the Esperanto movement (forthcoming, Metropolitan/Henry Holt).