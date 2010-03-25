David Frum got an enormous amount of attention for his blog post arguing that Republicans erred by refusing to engage with Democratic moderates on health care reform. Now he's resigned from the American Enterprise Institute. It doesn't look all that voluntary:
I have been a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute since 2003. At lunch today, AEI President Arthur Brooks and I came to a termination of that relationship.
Below is the text of my letter of resignation.
Dear Arthur,This will memorialize our conversation at lunch today. Effective immediately, my position as a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute is terminated. I appreciate the consideration that delays my emptying of my office until after my return from travel next week. Premises will be vacated no later than April 9.I have had many fruitful years at the American Enterprise Institute, and I do regret this abrupt and unexpected conclusion of our relationship.
Very truly yours,
David Frum