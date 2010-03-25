Purged conservative think-tank denizen Bruce Bartlett empathizes with purged conservative think-tank denizen David Frum, and drops this interesting tidbit:

Since, [Frum] is no longer affiliated with AEI, I feel free to say publicly something he told me in private a few months ago. He asked if I had noticed any comments by AEI "scholars" on the subject of health care reform. I said no and he said that was because they had been ordered not to speak to the media because they agreed with too much of what Obama was trying to do.

Wow, socialists have infiltrated AEI too!