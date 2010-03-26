The House sure didn't waste any time. Just hours after the Senate passed amendments to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the House passed them, too, by a vote of 220 to 209.

And that's it. Congress is done with health care reform, or at least this phase of it. All that remains is for President Obama to sign the amendments into law.

My colleague Jonathan Chait has observed how much the political landscape has changed, almost overnight. It's worth observing that the policy landscape has, too. In the span of one week, Congress passed and the president signed laws that will:

-- Bring insurance to around 30 million people that wouldn't have it otherwise