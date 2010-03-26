I had an item yesterday about Republicans who once supported the individual mandate now declaring it unconstitutional. CNN asked Orrin Hatch how he could make this claim when he supported an individual mandate in 1993. His response:

In 1993, we were trying to kill Hillarycare, and I didn't pay any attention to that, because that was part of the bill that I just hadn't centered on.

It's a hilarious response. He's being accused of taking a cynical partisan position that contradicts a previous stance, and Hatch's response is that his old stance was a cynical partisan position. Well, I guess we should believe him then.