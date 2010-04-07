Life and Death

So indurate and predatory are HeLa cells that some evolutionary biologists have argued that they form a new species analogous to the infectious cancers, spread by biting, that threaten the entire population of Tasmanian devils. HeLa cells are descended from human cancer cells, but they seem to have taken on a life, or an evolutionary trajectory, of their own.

Still, without this cell line, many of the drugs and vaccines of today might not exist. Jonas Salk used HeLa cells to develop polio vaccine in the 1950s; monkey cells, Skloot tells us, were “too expensive” to be grown on the massive scale needed to test that vaccine for its efficacy. The polio virus killed HeLa cells, but Salk's vaccine protected them: this was the first indication that Salk’s vaccine worked.

The saddest part of the story is that the woman who gave rise to this medical miracle was as powerless as her cells were strong. Raised with her cousin Day, she bore her first child at fourteen on the floor of the sagging “home-house." Day ran around with other women; Henrietta put pretty shoes on her tiny feet with their red-lacquered toenails and went out dancing when she could. She was “a very good condition person,” said one of the few relatives that remembered her. “She just lovey dovey, always smilin, always takin care of us when we come to the house. Even after she got sick, she never was a person who say ‘I feel bad and I’m going to take it out on you.’ ” Other women, including the appalling Ethel, were jealous of her good looks, her laughter, the way she had with men.

But even the lovely Henrietta couldn’t keep her husband at home, and what he brought back killed her. Henrietta’s cervical cancer, researchers later discovered, contained DNA from a strain known as Human Papilloma Virus 18—one of the most virulent HPV strains of all. Henrietta was powerless to fight off this strain, and to protect her vulnerable children. Zakariyya, her angry youngest son, puts it this way: “Maybe her cells have done good for some people, but I woulda rather had my mother. If she hadn’t been sacrified, I mighta growed up to be a lot better person than I am now.”

Deborah, Henrietta’s volatile daughter, is obsessed by her mother’s death and the way the world has forgotten that HeLa cells came from this one particular human being. All along her journeys with Skloot, hunting for fragments of Henrietta’s history, Deborah insists that what angers her is not the fortunes that scientists have made off her “mother cells,” but the indifference to Henrietta’s humanity. She also resents her family’s lack of health insurance, which sent her brother Sonny into crippling debt after surgery, and which forced her to go without the medical care that she—suffering from a congerie of illnesses including high blood pressure and diabetes—desperately needed. Skloot is too delicate to hammer the point, but it is impossible to miss the irony. Skloot financed research on this book with student loans, endured months of suspicion by Henrietta’s family, and traveled alone to places it must have taken courage to visit. At one point cousin Gary, looking at Deborah’s hive-blotched face and wandering, unsteady eyes, holds an impromptu faith-healing and casts the burden of the “mother cells” off Deborah and onto Skloot, who—despite her religious skepticism—could only accept it. Skloot carried the burden with grace, and produced a more lyrical and perfect telling of this story.