Earlier today I had an item about the irony of an agriculture subsidy recipient complaining to the Wall Street Journal that health care reform could transfer money from people like her to people who "just want freebies." A reader directed me to the Environmental Workings Group's database of farm subsidies, where I could discover just how much that farmer (Kitty Rehberg) collects from the federal government.

Answer: a lot. Since 1995, the farm Rehberg owns has collected $357,627 from the Department of Agriculture.

But it would violate her principles for the government to subsidize medical care for the uninsured. If those freeloaders need government help to buy insurance, well, they should have thought of that before they went and got breast cancer.

Opposition to health care reform has largely taken the form of current beneficiaries of government organizing, under the patina of libertarian principle, to deny the benefits of government to those who currently lack it. That dynamic helps explain bizarre utterances like the following, from Tea Party idol Michelle Bachmann: