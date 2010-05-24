In the world of Washington think tanks, Laqueur found some of the same shortcomings as he did in the positivistic methods of university-based social science. Understanding the intentions of other countries remained the most difficult challenge for political analysts, he recalls, owing to “the inability to understand the mental makeup of leaders rooted in a wholly different tradition.” The intelligence failure of Middle East experts who, with some exceptions, did not recognize the arrival of militant Islam “must have been motivated to a large extent by political bias” in favor of the Arab world. The study of militant Islam, let alone terrorism, was discouraged in that field. Political biases and reluctance to abandon cherished theories, such as the notion that political repression and poverty produce terrorism, proved remarkably resistant to empirical refutation, even when faced with terrorists who came from affluent backgrounds or emerged in conditions of relative freedom.

In a chapter on postwar Europe, Laqueur recalls the alternating waves of optimism and pessimism that accompanied the end of World War II, economic recovery and political stability of the 1950s, gloom again in the 1970s, euphoria in the aftermath of the collapse of communism in 1989 and sobriety in the face of the persistence of national interests and differences in the European Union. He summarizes recent scholarship on trends in demography and immigration. As Europe’s population is shrinking and ageing, it will need “many millions of immigrants to keep its economy going and its social institutions functioning.” Yet it will be more difficult for Europe “to obtain the kind of immigrants needed—workers who are qualified and industrious and enterpriseing.” He does not foresee a Muslim “Eurabia” and rejects the use of that term. Over half of the immigrants to the UK are not Muslim. Most British Muslims come from Pakistan, not Arabia. But fear and rejection of terrorism is not “Islamophobia.” He argues against the use of that term as well. That said, he points out that children of Muslim and other overseas parentage are 30 percent to 45 percent of the age cohort in many French, Belgian and German cities. He then asks: “Once the minority in a certain town or region turns into a majority, once schools consist predominantly of children of foreign origin, with what right will the authorities impose the teaching of standard curricula to a young generation that is not part of this cultural tradition and is not particularly eager to become part of it?” Why, for example should Turkish children in Berlin or the Ruhr be taught poems of Goethe rather than Turkish literature? Laqueur is not predicting that Europe cannot integrate its immigrants into its own version of multi-ethnic democracy. He is raising important questions about a Europe that is “greatly changing.”

His view of Europe as a factor in world politics will come as no surprise to readers of his past work. Europe has “become weaker and weaker.” The obstacles to a common defense, and foreign policy “seem insurmountable.” Europe has “very little moral confidence left.” It may experience “helplessness in the face of storms in the years and decades to come” due in part to pressures from “countries less squeamish about power politics.” “As the current century is likely to be one of savage conflicts” fueled with “fanaticism, not to mention the spread of weapons of mass destruction…there will be no significant role for a civilian or moral superpower” that Europe prides itself on being. It will thus “count for less and less in a bigger world.” Laqueur thinks in terms of tendencies and possibilities, not predictions and certainties. Obviously, he is making these arguments with the hope that the trends in question are changed.

Coming from someone who has seen the best of times followed by the worst of times, Laqueur’s warnings about possible disasters to come—as well as his argument for the importance of contemporary political, intellectual and cultural history in the realms of policy and world affairs—deserve to be taken very seriously. His antidote is political clarity that is based upon historical learning. He offers no simple solutions, but he does remind us of mistakes we should not repeat. His understanding is especially pertinent to the present era in American history, which has been anything but innocent. The war on terror, begun under Bush, continues under Obama. The United States has expanded its role in Afghanistan and is contemplating sanctions against Iran. The President who came to office intent on engaging our enemies now expresses his understanding that yes, there is evil in the world. Whether the Obama administration acts forcefully to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains to be seen. Laqueur has seen enough accident and contingency in history to know that another era of major catastrophe is not inevitable; but his point is that if it is to be prevented, the democracies must not repeat the same mistakes that brought about the worst of times in twentieth-century Europe, or that allowed the danger of militant Islam to gather momentum with far too little notice. Is this too dark? Recall that when Osama Bin Laden issued his fatwa in 1998, Washington, D.C. was too preoccupied with a sex scandal to pay much attention. We are not the same country we were before September 11, but then we are not a wholly different one either. Countries and their habits and mentalities do not change so quickly.

Our country and our culture have never suffered from an excess of informed and thoughtful pessimism. And pessimism, if this is what Laqueur is offering, is not a conclusion so much as a challenge: it may be useful in goading us to act to thwart its fulfillment. Walter Laqueur’s calm and candid reflections deserve a wide readership among scholars, journalists, politicians, and anyone willing to cast an unflinching gaze at the past and present.

Jeffrey Herf’s most recent book is Nazi Propaganda for the Arab World (Yale University Press, 2009).