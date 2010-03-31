This pioneer generation, in which families and communities transplanted themselves wholesale from the farmland of their forebears to the cityscapes of their children, was hardly unique, despite its exceptional stature in our memory. Black Americans have always been on the move, Berlin observes, their history largely a tale of turbulence and upheaval. To prove it, Berlin sets out to survey and celebrate the four largest migrations—the “Middle Passage,” which introduced blacks to the New World and its peculiar variety of perpetual slavery; the forced antebellum exodus from the tobacco- and rice-producing coast to the cotton and sugar plantations of the Southern interior; the “Great Migration” north in the beginning and middle of the twentieth century; and the recent influx from Africa and the Caribbean following the loosening of immigration law in 1965.

The Making of African America is macrobiotic history—high-minded, unsynthetic, and unrefined—and a noble effort to place this migratory experience alongside the stories of white immigrants in our broad narrative of national assimilation. With it, Berlin would like to re-fashion for a new generation the leftover, linear history captured by the title of John Hope Franklin’s supervisory survey From Slavery to Freedom, which presented four complex centuries of black American life as though it were a single odyssey in pursuit of dignity and liberty. That master narrative, which Berlin carefully praises, “integrates [black] history into an American story of seemingly inevitable progress,” and implies a “teleological trajectory,” and inspired Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of history as an “arc of justice.” But it is also, he says, inadequate. In its place, Berlin offers a more haphazard history, fashioned from stories of upheaval and turmoil rather than captivity and constraint, that reflects the centrality of movement in black American life.

The scale of that movement is truly staggering. Roughly ten million Africans, and maybe more, were delivered into American bondage before the closing of the Atlantic trade, and Berlin reminds us that, for the slaves as much as for their captors, the voyage across the Atlantic was a “middle passage,” preceded by a brutal trip from the African interior to the Atlantic coast (and followed by a terrifying introduction to the slave trade in the New World). As many as one in four Africans captured by slave traders died before reaching port—the victims of a grueling, months-long “death march”: deprived of food and clothing, packed regularly into makeshift pens, and sold again and again from one brutal and indifferent middleman to another. Once aboard ship, of course, conditions did not much improve; one in seven died along the way, including many who, as a strategy of suicide, dove into the ocean to surrender to the sharks. “When the crew—determined to protect its valued cargo—blocked the way with nets and other barriers, slaves starved themselves,” Berlin notes, drawing liberally from existing literature. “The crew force-fed some, employing the speculum oris, a diabolical device design to hold the slave’s mouth open while some gruel was poured down his or her throat.” About one in ten slave ships encountered some kind of unrest, but captives invariably attempted mutinies only in the first days of the voyage. As those above deck soon learned, when the coast of Africa disappeared from view, those below lost hope.

The slave economy that entrapped them upon their arrival was, for all its paralyzing brutality, only as static as any profit-seeking mercantilist enterprise, and Berlin is at his most incisive tracing the transformation of black culture and plantation life between the end of the Atlantic slave trade in 1808 and emancipation in 1865. (Curiously, he attributes little importance to these dates, hardly mentioning the Civil War when discussing the second half of the nineteenth century.) Most importantly, the economy moved, and the slaves followed; tobacco was no longer king on the coast, and the new cereal crops could not compete with profits of cotton and sugar in the “black belt” of the Deep South. (The term referred originally to the dark, fertile soil of the region, but became quickly a reference to its racial composition.) In his earlier studies of slave culture, for which he is justly acclaimed, Berlin has described the great migration of this era, as a “Second Middle Passage,” nearly as brutal as the first, and the traumatic origin of the haunting memory so many slaves carried with them through emancipation, of being callously separated from children, siblings, parents, and spouses, and dispatched, alone, into unknown territory.

“This internal slave trade became the largest enterprise in the South outside of the plantation itself,” Berlin writes, and “[i]ts seasonality—when best to move slaves and when to retain them—became part of the rhythm of Southern life, much like planting and harvest.” Without the young and able-bodied, the plantations of the coastal South became overwhelmingly female and remarkably domestic. “For some seaboard slaveowners, slave children were their most profitable ‘crop.’ ” Between the elections of Thomas Jefferson in 1800 and Abraham Lincoln in 1860, Berlin writes, more than one million blacks were forced from their homes and driven southwest—first to inland Georgia, then later to Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas.