A few weeks ago, Mary Katherine Ham at the Weekly Standard featured this quote from Nancy Pelosi:

"Think of an economy where people could be an artist or a photographer or a writer without worrying about keeping their day job in order to have health insurance."

Ham proceeded to riff on Pelosi's desire to subsidize people who don't work -- "If liberal Boomers such as Nancy Pelosi insist on creating government incentives for a generation of people to be unemployed artists who nonetheless have their health care paid for by productive members of society, there will be fewer productive members of society."

In fact Ham had simply truncated Pelosi's quote mid-sentence, cutting it off to obscure the fact that the House Speaker was talking about removing "job lock" and thus allowing individuals to work as freelancers or start their own business:

Think of an economy where people could be an artist or a photographer or a writer without worrying about keeping their day job in order to have health insurance or that people could start a business and be entrepreneurial and take risk, but not job loss because of a child with asthma or someone in the family is bipolar—you name it, any condition—is job locking.

I pointed this out in a blog item. Unsurprisingly, nothing happened. The Standard's readers went on thinking that the Democrats are planning to encourage unemployment.