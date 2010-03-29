Yesterday's debate between Charlie Crist and Marco Rubio doesn't change my long-held view that Crist will/should run for Senate as an independent. This answer to the question of whether he'll run as an independent, for instance, sounded awfully like the words of a man who, at the very least, is keeping the door open:

CRIST: I'm running as a Republican. I'm very proud to be from the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, others that really have stood up for the principles of our party, like Ronald Reagan.



This is a great party. It has a great future. We have a great opportunity to win in November. It's important that we put a candidate up that can win in November.



WALLACE: So are you ruling out that you will file as an independent by the April 30th deadline?



CRIST: That's right. That's right. I'm running as a Republican.

Translation: I'm running as a Republican right now.