The Magazinist

“What Is Poetry? And Does It Pay?” now goes by the title of “Chapter III” in Nothing Happened and Then It Did: A Chronicle in Fact and Fiction, a title so awful one can only assume its awfulness is intentional. This is a book about journalism, by which Silverstein clearly means magazine writing, as one of his recurring gags is getting interested in some topic (a newly elected Mexican mayor, a biblically prolonged drought in West Texas) only to find that The New Yorker has already published a long piece on the subject. It is also about the Devil, and whether he is at work in the desert outland of the American southwest. It is also about a certain laconic young man’s journey from small-town journalist to great magazine writer (though Silverstein, of course, never puts it that way). It is one of the weirdest books I have ever read.

We may begin with the most obvious weirdness: half of the book is fact and half is fiction. The factual chapters alternate with clearly identified fictional chapters, though Silverstein remains the narrative’s central character, and his determination to become a journalist, though somewhat sundered near the end of the book, is the presiding emotional impetus.

The preface explains why Silverstein chose to divide his book between the actual and the invented. It seems that one early traveler through the American southwest, a Franciscan friar named Marcos di Niza, lied enthusiastically about what he saw there. Most of Nothing Happened and Then It Did takes place in West Texas and northern Mexico, and Silverstein wonders whether the monk simply succumbed to the region’s “giant solitudes. . . . [a]lone on the plain, a man tells himself stories about who he is that draw from both domains,” which is to say, the real and imaginary. Silverstein writes that he has “taken great pains” to avoid the monk’s “fundamental error” by telling us what is factual and what is fictional. Silverstein assures the reader that he has no “wish to deceive by passing off fiction as fact, as so many have done.” What he does want is to “permit the real to mingle with the imagined, as it does in the deserted labyrinth of the mind.”

I confess to admiring the syntax here (particularly the iambic loveliness of its conclusion) while being unsure as to what Silverstein actually means. If I had to guess, I think he is basically copping to what most magazine writers know is true, which is that some measure of fictionalization is unavoidable in what the trade calls “feature writing.” This is not to say that magazine writers make things up, exactly; but the magazine writer’s contrapuntal arrangement of detail and selective use of quotation is close enough to fiction writing to make the distinction between the two often nebulous. Whether a story is “true” has surprisingly little bearing on with the various decisions a writer must make. Where does one begin? At what point does one introduce narrative complications? And where does one end? A magazine writer takes a “true” story, breaks it down into artificial (if not arbitrary) narrative blocks, and shapes “what happened” into the one thing that real life does not and cannot resemble—a story. Nonfiction writers create stories; they do not find them.

One of the reasons that Silverstein’s nonfiction is so good is that it reads like fiction. As it turns out, he is also a good fiction writer. How does his fiction read? Pretty much exactly like his nonfiction. Every chapter here has a virtually identical, coincidence-heavy, almost Hardy Boyish arc. A naïve, bumblingly diligent young man stumbles upon some unsolved mystery (the location of Ambrose Bierce’s grave, buried treasure) or a fascinating character (a French cross-country racer, a Mexican-American wooden-pallet magnate) or a striking cultural gathering (a poetry convention, a McDonald’s opening in rural Mexico). The young man decides he would like to write about his discovery, and wonders whether he is up for the job. He journeys heavy-heartedly out, makes a catastrophic misjudgment, and ends up in the place where he began.