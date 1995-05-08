Affirmative Action: A Solution

The first and least controversial category consists of federal aid targeted at "historically black colleges and universities." Between 1992 and 1995, for example, historically black colleges were exempted from a regulation disqualifying schools with a high default rate from receiving student loans. Other programs involve set-asides for federal grants: 15 percent of National Science Foundation funds for faculty exchanges are targeted at institutions with "a substantial percentage of minority students." But, although the educational merits of historically black colleges are hotly disputed (according to the American Council on Education, their retention rates for black students are now no higher than predominantly white colleges), all of them are at least formally open to whites as well as blacks. This sort of aid seems less discriminatory than the minority scholarship at the University of Maryland whose constitutionality is being challenged because it is limited to blacks. Clinton can defend the programs in this category as affirmative action at its most benign.

The second broad category on the list is based on the assumption that women and minorities have a harder time getting access to capital than white men do. For example, a long list of federal agencies "encourage" grant recipients to use minority and female-owned banks, including the Departments of Agriculture, Labor and Veterans Affairs, the Rural Economic Development Program and the special Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The Resolution Trust Completion Act (which expires this year) included a " minority preference in acquisition of institutions in predominantly minority neighborhoods." And other regulations award "preference points" to expand bank ownership by minorities and women. Are these preferences really necessary? The Equal Credit Opportunity Act, passed in 1974, forbids lending discrimination on the basis of race or gender; and the Community Reinvestment Act, passed in 1977, requires that banks lend in low- and moderate-income communities. Vigorous enforcement of these two laws seems like a more effective way of rooting out lending discrimination than resorting to special preferences for minority-owned banks. In 1992 there were only thirty-six banks owned by blacks and six banks owned by women in the country, which makes it unlikely that they can have much influence on the credit markets, no matter how much "encouragement" they get from the government. And the evidence is mixed about whether black-owned banks actually have a better record of lending to minorities: some studies suggest that they may be more cautious because their assets are more vulnerable.

The most questionable program in this category is the Federal Communication Commission's bidding preferences for minorities and women in auctions for cellular telephone licenses. In 1993 Congress told the FCC "to ensure that small businesses, rural telephone companies, and businesses owned by members of minority groups and women" are given the opportunity to own radio and cellular licenses. The commission, accordingly, set aside one-third of its licenses for small businesses, minorities and women. Small businesses with gross revenues under $40 million get a bidding credit of 10 percent. But the Achilles' heel of the program is that businesses owned by women or minorities get an additional 15 percent bidding credit, whether or not they are small-- that is, even if they have revenues over $40 million. The FCC defines minorities, as " t hose of Black, Hispanic Surnamed, American Eskimo, Aleut, American Indian and Asiatic American extraction."

Congress and the FCC don't even try to justify the program in the name of diversity of the airwaves, or compensatory justice. Instead, they claim that bidding preferences are necessary because women and minorities face discrimination in the commercial credit markets. But this premise is hard to accept in a program that favors successful minorities and women, who may have an easier time getting capital than their smaller, non-minority competitors. To justify its empirical claims, the commission relies heavily on a 1992 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, which concluded that black and Hispanic applicants in the Boston area are roughly 60 percent more likely to be denied a mortgage loan than white applicants with similar income and education. But the premise of the Boston Fed study has been hotly contested. If lending discrimination were a serious problem, only the strongest black applicants would get loans; and the default rate for black borrowers would be lower than the default rate for whites. In fact, as Jonathan Macey of Cornell Law School points out, the reverse is true. A recent study by the Federal Reserve Board compared default rates among 220,000 loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration in the late 1980s. The study found that the average default rate for blacks was 9 percent, significantly above the default rate for Asians (3.2 percent), whites (4.3 percent), Hispanics (5.1 percent) and American Indians (6 percent). All this suggests that, far from discrimination against black borrowers, banks may be discriminating in favor of them.