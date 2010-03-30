One of the persistent tropes of far-right politics is the notion that President Obama is incapable of speaking coherently without the aid of a teleprompter. It's a bizarre charge, usually kept hidden away in the Republican Party's attic, though occasionally dragged out by figures like Marco Rubio.

The teleprompter meme came back the other day when famed former POW Bud Day endorsed Charlie Crist over Rubio:

“You know, we just got through (electing) a politician who can run his mouth at Mach 1, a black one, and now we have a Hispanic who can run his mouth at Mach 1,” Day said. “You look at their track records and they’re both pretty gritty. Charlie has not got a gritty track record.”

Day confirmed he was speaking of Obama and Rubio.

“You’ve got the black one with the reading thing. He can go as fast as the speed of light and has no idea what he’s saying,” Day said. “I put Rubio in that same category, except I don’t know if he’s using one of those readers.”

Funny, isn't it, to see the racist trope used by Rubio against Obama now turned against Rubio. But not really ha-ha funny.