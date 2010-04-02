Roots and Branches

To write the history of your family is to assuage a sense of obligation buried so deep that I, at least, spent years not admitting it was there. This may be particularly true for Jews. In Zakhor (“Remember!”), his wise book on Jewish memory, Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi located the ancient source of the feeling that Jews are duty-bound to remember: the many verses in the Hebrew Bible that command the Jews to remember creation, the rescue from Egypt, the manna in the desert. Traditional Jewish memory, he added, had little to do with “curiosity about the past.” It was embedded in rituals—holidays, prayers, customs—that commemorated a collective and mythologized past, in contrast to modern memory, which is discursive and individual and subject to investigation. But though the ritual and recitative forms of remembrance have less currency than they once did, we still feel the weight of the Biblical injunctions, not so much because they come to us as the word of God as because they express a fundamental intuition about our duties as human beings. Yerushalmi thought we would respond to the pressure to remember by writing history. Instead we write genealogy.

Perhaps this explains why under the surface of so many family histories there can be felt a quiver of righteousness, the hint that the making of the book represents a discharge of spiritual debt. New implies that she felt driven to complete her ambitious project (which took many years) by an otherworldly sense of duty. She calls her foresight in recording her aunts before their death, long before she thought to write a book, an act of “due diligence.” She speaks of Jacob’s cane in language usually reserved for a sacred object—with its elegant design, “[c]lose up it looked like a mezuzah”—and grants it magical powers you might expect from a Hogwarts wand: “Up the cane’s length I seemed to feel the tremors of my great-grandfather’s footfall and the thrum of machines. I sensed the din and buzz of parade grounds, the blue plume of smoke, and the seaside smell of wharves. Speeches rang out. Guns. Sounds of stately music. Photographer’s shutters opening, umbrellas opening, doors to a jitney opening.”

A common device in both detective fiction and genealogical narrative is to make us aware of the near non-discovery of the some key piece of evidence. In fiction, this heightens suspense; in non-fiction, it has an eerier effect, suggesting that knowledge is gained only at the whim of Fate or by the will of God. Thus Jacob’s cane came to New’s attention by happenstance, at the end of a long rambling conversation over brunch while she is visiting some distant cousins. The device of the near-miss is exploited to the fullest in Mendelsohn’s The Lost. Again and again in his travels, Mendelsohn decides to end a conversation or leave a village, thinking he has found everything that he can find, whereupon by chance encounter or unforeseen delay he will stumble upon the one person in the village who actually knew his cousin and her father, or the schoolteachers who hid them, or the cellar they hid them in. Though I have no doubt that these accidents actually happened, their remarkable frequency, and the importance of each one in ultimately solving the mystery of his cousins’ fate, casts a magical aura over the entire enterprise. It is as if Mendelsohn half-meant to suggest that God himself had micromanaged his inquiries, or that fate rules also over inquiries into fate. If God does indeed supervise these exercises of memory, it would not be entirely out of character. Keeping the generations connected to one another is another of His prime imperatives, and genealogical narrative is one of the ways He does it. In the Bible, genealogy comes to show that God kept his promise to Abraham and made him a father of nations. You might even say that genealogy is the literary form taken by the longing for generational continuity—God’s longing as well as ours. But genealogies, like generations, can and do fail to continue. The disruptions and displacements of history—exile, genocide, immigration—cannot always be overcome by recollection and research. Evidence is sure to be overlooked, ancestors will be lost, stories will not be told. The not-telling is a far more likely outcome than the telling. Each completed genealogy is a miracle unto itself, a coming-in from the wilderness, an entry into Israel.

Like all ritual activities, the making of genealogies has a vertical and a horizontal dimension. In the vertical dimension, the research links the present with the past and us with our ancestors, as well as, by implication, with God. In the horizontal dimension, the quest stops being an individual effort and becomes a group one, and the compilation of the family history becomes the thing that pulls the family together. Again and again in these stories, and New’s interesting book is no exception, you hear tales of sisters and brothers, mothers and daughters, or long-lost cousins strengthening their bond by traveling together in search of the past; of family members being discovered and brought back into the tribe; of old breaches between estranged kin being healed in the joy or sorrow of learning what happened to the lost. Amassing the details and telling the story of who you come from turns out to be one of the primal means of reconstituting your tribe. The genealogy comes to heal a broken world, a feat it is usually able to accomplish whether or not it is turned into genealogical narrative.

What it can’t do, sadly, is the thing researchers probably most want it to do. No matter how well investigated or told, no genealogical narrative will ever solve the mystery of identity or explain us to ourselves, at least not with the certainty we crave. There’s a fallacy fueling the genealogy craze; in a nice irony, philosophers call it the genetic fallacy. It is the belief that if we know where we come from, we know who we are. This delusion has particular power in our deracinated new world, where the old buoyant faith in self-invention has given way to the dogmatic conviction that genes dictate destinies. As determinisms go, the genealogical kind is preferable to the genetic kind. Individual family members are always refusing to exhibit transmissible traits; we admire the picaresque characters who flout family precedent, our amusingly wayward or surprisingly competent grandmothers and uncles and cousins. But we make a mistake when we think that we’re made of the same stuff as them, as if we could inherit a penchant for defying our inheritance. Families are necessary but not sufficient causes. Family trees are good for dreaming with, but not much more. They won’t tell us our place in the world or how to behave in it. If we feel rootless, anxious, and insubstantial, if we long to be better grounded in the great chain of being, the sources of those feelings lie more in our present way of life than in an imaginary relationship to the past, important though that can be. Genealogy alone will not banish them.

Judith Shulevitz is the author of The Sabbath World: Glimpses of a Different Order in Time.