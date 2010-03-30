From Kent Brockman's "Smartline," in a 1990 Simpsons episode:

I'd like to alert our affiliates that we will be ending our show early tonight. Join us tomorrow, when our topic will be, "Religion: Which is the one true faith?"

Fareed Zakaria's "GPS," March 28:

ZAKARIA: Now for the question of the week. Here's what I want to know. As we head into the Easter period for Christians, and Passover for the Jews, I want you to answer an age-old question: Is religion more of a force for good or evil in today's world? Let me know what you think.