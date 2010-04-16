Legitimacy, At Last

The conservative response to the report was not pretty, either. We all applaud that blacks attained liberté from the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and in its wake, égalité—the means to opportunity—by means of affirmative action and changes in racial attitudes. The knottiest problem now is fraternité: whether we can completely abolish private racist sentiment. But in 1965, conservatives had yet to get up to speed even on the égalité part, taking Moynihan’s report as a statement rather than as a “case for action.” The legacy today is the unspoken implication of many conservatives’ critiques of black family life—that if blacks will not effect a massive cultural transformation on their own steam, the rest of America can sleep peacefully while letting them stew in isolation and stagnation.

Patterson’s theme is that the solution to the black family problem has remained an eternal headscratcher, with ideological posturing preventing effective solutions. This is a symptom of his faultlessly non-partisan approach, allowing all sides their say. (I cannot help wondering, though, why, while nominally extending this courtesy to my work, he repeatedly limns me as a kind of unreflective trash-talking grandpa, attributing to me, even in quotation marks, things I have never written, such as that young black men only care about “basketball, rap music and sex.” Not only would I never write such a thing, but I’m not sure I’ve even ever written the word basketball until right now). Although well-taken, his grim theme distracts him from a factor that deserves more attention than he lends it, a factor that has played a crucial part in the legacy of Moynihan’s report.

That momentous factor is this: After the 1960s, the percentage of black children with one parent exploded from a quarter to—by the 1990s—nearly three-fourths, vastly out of step with the availability of work, the prevalence of racism, or equivalent single-parentage figures for any other race. Multigenerational welfare dependency and all-but-fatherless neighborhoods became a norm in poor black communities. Surely the burden of proof is upon those who would argue that this was unconnected with the relaxation of eligibility rules for AFDC benefits in the 1960s.

There is no evidence that couples deliberately opted—for economic reasons—not to marry, as Charles Murray famously argued in Losing Ground. Yet a program that after 1966 gave women stipends for any number of children regardless of the availability of their father(s), and never required them to work again, certainly affected their choices. Indeed, it created a new norm, in a gradual social and cultural transformation larger than any single person. A classic riposte is that welfare could not have been the culprit since it became slightly less generous over the 1970s—but this is a debate-team feint, implying that people were sitting at their kitchen tables tabulating how many tens of dollars more they would have received in 1969 versus 1973.

The existential issue for those people was how to get by from one day to the next, and to the extent that one could do so, post '60s welfare was crucial in making the two-parent family an oddity in black inner cities. This is clear in observations that Patterson presents in passing, such as that state-level experiments in the late '60s with income guarantees for single mothers discouraged them from seeking work; or that in the “Vanishing Family” television documentary in 1986, America watched a sensible black mother on welfare casually say that welfare made it easy to have kids.

As such, the refashioning of AFDC in 1996 into a five-year program with required job training was the most important event in black American history between the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the election of Barack Obama. In that light, Patterson is too saturnine about the Moynihan’s report’s legacy. By 2004 the welfare rolls had gone down by two-thirds, and contrary to fears that people off the rolls would starve or languish in squalor (Moynihan was among those who thought they would), black childhood poverty went down to 30 percent from 41 percent, and ex-recipients have regularly reported greater self-esteem and are thankful for the new regime.

Welfare reform has made little impact on single motherhood so far, and most ex-recipients are still poor–but their children watch them go to work every day. That matters; and Moynihan’s report had much to do with making it happen, despite its author’s opposition to the eventual policy change. Bill Cosby’s testy speeches notwithstanding, no one of influence today is any longer purporting that ghetto teen pregnancy is a manifestation of communal strength traceable to the era of slavery. Nor, despite Patterson’s dim view of the current debate over the black family, does the typical modern Republican call for discontinuing welfare entirely.

That is, the Moynihan report’s call for establishing black equality in addition to liberty became, after the dust settled, part of America’s DNA. America in the age of Obama, with the Second Chance Act assisting ex-cons and No Child Left Behind refashioned rather than abolished, shows no signs of giving up on what Patterson’s subtitle terms the “struggle over black family life.” Patterson’s impression that Moynihan’s legacy has been a mere argumentational holding-pattern, a token in a stalled debate, is not historically accurate. Since the time when a report like Moynihan’s was big news, we may have a long way to go—but we’ve come a long way too.

