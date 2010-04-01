Passion of the Crist

There is probably no politician in the country who has suffered more than Crist from the complete collapse of Obama's standing among Republicans. Early last year, Crist's buoyant moderation -- "He's the sunny side of conservatism," said Greg Truax, Crist's campaign chair in Hillsborough County -- looked the perfect GOP antidote to an Obama who stood astride the political landscape.

Crist was almost alone among members of his party in endorsing the president's stimulus plan last year. He appeared with Obama at a pro-stimulus rally -- and he hugged him. It was the hug that launched a thousand attacks, the visual backdrop for Rubio's charge that Crist would not stand up to the president.

What's intriguing is that Crist is not backing down. Instead, he is using his support for the stimulus as a mark of his political courage and his willingness to "put people over politics."

"I was truthful and I was honest and I was forthright and I said we needed it," Crist said of the stimulus money. He ticks off the numbers and categories of jobs that would have been lost in Florida without the federal help he endorsed and names the nearby Republican governors who accepted stimulus dollars.

He longs for a political world that seems to have vanished. "The bickering you see day in, day out on cable television between Republicans and Democrats is pretty nauseating." Crist's allergy to quarreling makes some Republicans suspect that he would really like to run as an independent, though he has denied this.

Fortunately for Crist, the primary is not until Aug. 24. A race that has swung so far in one direction may yet have one more big swing in it.

Crist sees the turn against him as the product of a very bad economy, the "disappointment and concern and fear" it has bred, and the fact that "some people speak to that fear." If that fear abates even a bit in the coming months, it will be good for Barack Obama -- and very good indeed for the sunny Charlie Crist.

