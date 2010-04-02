Adventures In Independent Variables

The Weekly Standard's Gary Andres, in the course of a standard-issue conservative polemic about how President Obama is punishing "acheivement" and destroying wealthy by restoring the Clinton-era top tax rate, offers this bit of evidence for his thesis: "A recent Zogby poll found a 10-point slide in the number of Americans who believe it is possible to achieve the American dream since the November 2008 election."

Gee, is there anything else that's happened in the world that could cause a decline in Americans economic optimism? I can't think of anything. So I guess it must be Obama's agenda.