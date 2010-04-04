Street Fight

What explains the serene confidence? “Derivatives is the tail on this dog,” the lawyer continued. “It’s not what’s going to drive the bill through Congress. Nor is it the filibuster point. Other stuff makes a lot more noise.” The bottom line, this person concluded, is that voters just aren’t very invested in the details of derivatives reform, and so it’s hard to believe the Democrats will be, too: “Words on the page are not that critical to the public. … The public just wants to see something done here. … To some extent, passing a bill [whatever the details] will be marketed as a success.”

Put this proposition to administration officials, however, and they do some bristling of their own. One official told me it was a case of Wall Street talking its own book: “They want to say it’s inevitable that things will be weaker” so as to make this outcome more likely. The flaw in the banks’ logic, this official explained, is that the importance of once- obscure issues like derivatives actually can be brought home in concrete terms. “I think it’ll be very straightforward to represent the choices to the American people: Keep going with the system that brought you the collapse of AIG and contributed mightily to the financial crisis,” or pass a tough-minded reform package.

And, in fact, not everyone on Wall Street is so convinced of the public’s indifference here. One industry lobbyist recently confided to me that, “Derivatives is so complicated that people don’t understand it, it’s tougher to message on that. But they do understand when you talk about something being totally unregulated.”

As it happens, we may soon have a chance to test this. The staff of Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin recently met with a variety of pro-reform groups and, according to multiple sources, encouraged them to expand their focus beyond the consumer agency to include such issues as derivatives. The progressive groups are “readying themselves to make a big battle,” says Michael Greenberger, a University of Maryland law professor and former federal regulator with strong ties to the reformers. “Derivatives will be a key part of it. … A lot of these groups are concerned that the consumer agency not suck all the oxygen out of the air.”

Then there are some idiosyncratic developments that could further bolster the hawks. Greenberger notes that Greece used derivatives to hide government debt, a factor that has exacerbated its current fiscal crisis. “The Greek situation brought home to people in the administration … that you can’t have these things being used to create financial havoc,” he says.

Or take Congressman Barney Frank, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, making him Dodd’s counterpart in the lower chamber. Up until recently, the feeling on Wall Street was that Frank didn’t have particularly strong views on derivatives. But Frank has been outspoken on the issue of late, saying he regretted that the derivatives portion of the House bill wasn’t tougher. Last week he acknowledged that an aide had left to work for a derivatives clearinghouse only weeks after the House passed its financial reform bill in December, a possible wake-up call on the issue. A financial services committee staffer disputes the link between the two developments, noting that Frank both voted against and argued against weakening the derivatives measure in the House. Whatever the case, it’s probably worth heeding the staffer’s warning that, “[t]o think we could be so easily bought off by the consumer piece of this … is a vast underestimation.” (Frank will be a party to any final negotiation.)

In the end, though, the most reliable guide to what’s likely to happen is discerning who has leverage. And, even once you strip away all the rhetoric and the personal narratives, it’s clearly the Democrats who have it. The outcome the industry fears most is that Democrats pass a tough bill on an overwhelmingly partisan vote, isolating Republicans as reflexive defenders of Wall Street. “Everyone in the industry, their line is very simple,” says another administration official. “They want a bipartisan bill.”

According to this same official, the administration doesn’t expect to have trouble finding one or two Republican senators to break a filibuster, even for a hawkish bill. “Frankly there’s a category of [Republican] who is fed up with the party on the issue. They’ve told me so privately,” the official says. “They don’t want to be caught on wrong side of it.” Which means Democrats have the ability to force Wall Street to move their way—not just on the consumer agency, but across the board. The only question is whether they use it.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic.