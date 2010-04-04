Karzai, Bibi, And Netanyahu

President Obama is stuck with Afghanistan and its American-empowered rulers. This was not his war of choice but his war of necessity, a moral divide designated as such by what the Democrats saw as the confluence of strategic need and strategic opportunity. Even the young and passionate anti-war enthusiasts who campaigned for him (as my son did in Ohio) allowed themselves to chant "yes, we can" at the candidate's exhortations on to Kabul. As my readers know, given the world as it is, I am prone to a forward, even aggressive foreign policy and certainly in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Frankly, I fear with Tom Ricks, as I wrote a few weeks ago, a withdrawal from Iraq of American troops for which the administration seems to be very much on schedule. It is as if the president is so intent on keeping George Bush's war a disaster that he seems to resent even the progress that has been made in the country since own his term began. I write this with fright from the latest news in Iraq. "25 Members of Sunni Family Killed Near Baghdad" reads the headline over a New York Times article reporting the cold-blooded murder of an extended family, some by gunfire, others by slit throats. I doubt that this atrocity was committed by Shi'a. It reads to me like the deed of Sunni fanatics.

And, then, as I write, the Times reports about three "successful" suicide bombings, taking a yet unknown number of lives (but apparently plenty) and two bombings that failed, one leaving its 17 year old perpetrator injured and the other leaving two terrorists dead.

But back to Afghanistan and to its president, Karzai. He is scum. What America does with the president's war of necessity and him as its designated ally is not something I have enough knowledge or insight to advise anyone about. Yet I did notice--how could anybody have missed it?--that in the week before Obama's arrival in Afghanistan Karzai had visited Dr. A'jad in Tehran and then the little Persian thug had visited guest in return. How could anyone have missed this exchange of social calls? Well, almost everybody did. The president of Iran was, well, the president of Iran, phobic, more than slightly mad, anti-Western and anti-Jewish in the extreme.

So why didn't Obama take this up with Karzai? Is it not a significant index of the Afghani president's aspirations for his place in the world? Is not his affinity, although being a Sunni, for the Shi'a extremist a reflection of something endemic in the Muslim orbit as a whole? Is Obama still loathe to draw lines between himself and Ahmadinejad lest he ruin the reset of American relations with the religious fanatics who tyrannize and brutalize Persian civilization. And why won't President Obama for once--and even just for once--speak up for the democracy of Israel, for the civilization of the Jews, for the contributions that both have made, one to the modern world and one to ethical theory, to the very concept of law itself, to enterprise, to science, to learning and to social justice. You ask me. I ask you.