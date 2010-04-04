Palestinian Dead Boy, Age 14, Returns Alive

It was official.

The director of ambulance and emergency services in Gaza, Muawiya Hassanein, reported that a 14 year old Gaza boy, Muhammad Zen Ismail Al-Fammawi, was shot dead by Israeli forces near the Yassir Arafat International Airport last Tuesday. The International Red Cross apparently had coordinated with Israel forces to collect the body. Alas, the body was not found.

But oops! No body was not found. Still, the story persisted. Another martyr for "Land Day," the 34th anniversary of a protest against an Israeli expropriation of land in which six Arabs were killed.

Then, yesterday, the boy shows up. His father had spent four days looking for his son or his son's body.