Romney Death Watch

The Daily Caller has a good piece on various efforts by allies of Mitt Romney to explain why Romneycare was really, truly, very different than Obamacare. Really!

“Like any experiment, this was meant for one thing: Massachusetts. It wasn’t meant for Vermont or Texas, and their systems would not work in Massachusetts,” said Ron Kaufman, a D.C. lobbyist and close adviser to Romney.

Kaufman offered yet another line of argument in defense of RomneyCare. He said it was a necessary step in the process of state experimentation needed to show the federal government what works and what doesn’t.

Basically, this argument goes, The Death of Freedom works in some states but not others. We had to try out The Death Of Freedom in Massachusetts so that the federal government could see that it doesn't work, and now the governor who conducted that experiment should be elected president, so that we can instead have Freedom.

I don't know how this is going to get boiled down to a bumper sticker.