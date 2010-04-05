A Few Tricks in His Doctor's Bag

But the influence of CMS will extend far beyond those two programs. In order to make medical care more efficient, the Affordable Care Act envisions CMS changing the way Medicare pays for medical services. The hope is that these changes will force the providers and producers of medical care to change their behavior--by, say, focusing more on treatments that work or avoiding preventable errors. The government would save money. So would everybody else. And the quality of care would actually improve.

To make this happen, CMS needs a leader who not only understands this mission but believes in it. And that's Berwick.

Health policy wonks treat Berwick like a celebrity, throwing around words like "pioneer" and "visionary." He's a Harvard-educated pediatrician who, during the 1980s, took charge of improving quality for the Harvard Community Health Plan, a managed care organization with a reputation for doing what HMOs were always supposed to do: Provide better care for less money.

Over time, Berwick increasingly turned his attention away from curing individual patients to curing the medical care system as a whole. He eventually established the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, a perch from which he became something of an evangelical for improving the quality of care. If you recall reading or hearing about a groundbreaking report chronicling the huge financial and human costs of medical errors, then your familiar with Berwick's handiwork, since he was one of the people behind that study.

People who know this field better than I do have enormous respect for Berwick. And they seem positively thrilled by the announcement, as the Century Foundation's Maggie Mahar noted on her blog, The Health Beat: