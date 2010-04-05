Bringing the Heat

In the House last summer, the so-called Waxman-Markey bill loaded down the original cap-and-trade formula with 1,400 pages of offsets and sweeteners and bailouts—it turned the reasonably straightforward into the highly complex. And, along the way, it offered one particularly crucial gift to the energy industry: Instead of having to bid for the permits to pollute, it’d get many of them free, sort of like the way we handed over the broadcast spectrum to the networks decades ago. It was an ugly deal—but nowhere near ugly enough for the Senate, where John Kerry needed some votes and so let Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman go to work with a vengeance.

By most reports, the cap now being contemplated will initially apply only to electric utilities, there will be some kind of minimal tax on gasoline, and factories will be exempted for a few years to delay any adverse effects on the unemployment rate. And there will be door prizes for nuclear, for offshore drillers, for the shimmering mirage of clean coal! As Kerry explained recently, in its new incarnation, cap-and-trade legislation is “primarily a jobs bill, and an energy independence bill and a pollution reduction-health-clean air bill. Climate sort of follows. It’s on for the ride.” In fact, the White House and the various sponsors now agree that “cap-and-trade is dead” (as Graham put it), and, for the moment, there’s not really a name for Kerry-Graham-Lieberman, so let’s call it what a software writer would call it: a kludge—a messy fix putting one patch on top of another until you end up with a gift-laden package that might, despite its near-incoherence, attract just enough senators to push it over the top. Think health care bill, but with vastly more expensive versions of the Cornhusker Kickback. And it may come with a couple of truly costly giveaways from an environmental point of view: The EPA would be forbidden to regulate carbon, and states couldn’t do anything tougher than Washington allows.

Bill Two—of which we have an actual Senate draft, and one only 39 pages long—has actually been introduced, and by a bipartisan duo: Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Maria Cantwell, Democrat of Washington. It goes at the problem in another way. It would set a cap—but it would make the energy companies bid each year for their permits to put carbon in the atmosphere instead of awarding most of them as gifts. And then, it would take most of the money from that auction and—here’s the weird part—uses it to write a check to every American every year. It’s usually called “cap-and-dividend,” though “cap-and-cash” has a nicer ring. Under cap-and-dividend, Americans would pay more at the pump and at the plug because Exxon and Con Ed would pass on the permit fee. And that’s good—when gas is $4 per gallon, you’re likely to ask, “Where’s the bus stop?” But the check in the mailbox will make most Americans whole—seven out of ten would come out ahead, with only real energy hogs hurting. And, politically, it would enable you to more easily ratchet down the cap, and hence the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, in the future—every time you did, the price at the pump would rise, but so would the size of the check. And we like getting checks—even Sarah Palin would admit that the best day of the year for an Alaskan governor involved mailing out the proceeds from the state’s oil revenues.

Now, this is far from perfect legislation. For one thing, its targets are tragically weak (ditto Bill One), though at least they’re plausible, not a stew of offsets that let you claim dubious credit for some forest you’ve theoretically protected. For another, in a just world, those checks would probably go to people living in poor and vulnerable countries who are even now facing the effects of the climate change we’ve caused. (The international funding in Bill One is its best feature, though I’m willing to bet it won’t survive the sausage factory.) Somehow or another, we need to make good on Hillary Clinton’s pledge to send billions of dollars to poor countries already suffering from climate change. (For a really good idea, Google “Robin Hood tax.”) But we also need a bill that cuts carbon emissions with enough vigor that islands don’t drown and deserts don’t spread—that’s the most bottom of carbon bottom lines—and Bill Two at least sets up a plausible mechanism for proceeding down that path.

In compensation for its flaws, the Cantwell-Collins bill is the kind of legislation you could actually campaign around. “In my ten years as a full-time, community-based climate organizer in the Chesapeake region, I’ve never seen an idea truly inspire average people quite like the cap-and-dividend concept,” says Mike Tidwell, director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. “When I first explain it to people, they love it. They are relieved to finally learn there is a real solution that makes sense and can get the job done.” Let me second that: In the course of organizing for 350.org, our global climate campaign, I’ve given thousands of talks in church basements and community college auditoriums. Cap-and-dividend makes sense to people—it sounds fair. It also sounds post-partisan: It’s a new way of thinking about taxation that should appeal to conservatives as easily as liberals. It’s even been endorsed by those insane, whacked-out leftist radicals at the AARP.