The Last Night Of Passover: An Obama Postscript

I actually had no intention of writing again about President Obama and his Passover theology. I'd done it once, on the night before the night of the first seder and that, I said to myself, was enough. In any case, my quarrel with him is really about how he treats the idea of the Jewish people today (but not only the idea) and how his politics imperil Jews everywhere, in Israel, primarily, but certainly not only in Israel.

So what changed my mind? Well, I was catching up with Jonathan Chait's blog, a TNR feature that I greatly admire. Somehow, I had missed a posting of his called "How Obama Ruined Passover." Of course, I knew instantly that Obama had ruined nothing for Chait. Obama can't ruin anything for Chait.



But Jennifer Rubin can ruin anything and everything for Jonathan. I don't know Jennifer, and I don't whether Jon does either. Still, I've said here and there how much I respect her writing, mostly in Contentions. It's clear that Chait doesn't. God bless him ... and her.



In "Passover Mush," she writes that the president's holiday message "is typical Obama--off-key, hyper-political and condescending." And only of strained relevance.

The enduring story of the Exodus teaches us that, wherever we live, there is oppression to be fought and freedom to be won. In retelling this story from generation to generation, we are reminded of our ongoing responsibility to fight against all forms of suffering and discrimination, and we reaffirm the tie that bind us all.