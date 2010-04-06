Coal-Mine Explosion in WV

Over at the Charleston Gazette, Ken Ward Jr. has been blogging extensively about the massive coal-mine explosion in West Virginia that has killed, at last count, 25 miners. This post, in particular, touches on a number of issues, including the mine operator's dismal safety record and whether the overhaul of mining-safety laws passed by Congress in 2006 were really adequate. Notable tidbit: "[O]nly one in 10 U.S. coal mines had so far met the communications and tracking requirements of the MINER Act."