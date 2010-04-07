Welcome to the TNR Society

Our Commitment to Long-Form Journalism

Does content want to be free? That question about the basic economic model of Internet publishing has tormented journalism for years now. And if you read the media about media, we’re due for another turn in this great debate. The New York Times will soon start charging for online access. Conde Nast hopes the seductive powers of the iPad will revivify the circulation of its glossies, gifting them a new platform for charging readers.

Recently we’ve been mulling this same basic strategic tact, and, in fact, it has a long history at TNR. For about the last seven years, we’ve offered digital subscriptions—and, at varying times, housed significant swaths of our content behind a pay wall. In recent years, however, we have removed most of those obstacles, opening our articles to non-subscribers. The ethos of the blogosphere is, after all, wonderfully democratic. What writer or editor doesn’t want her work read and debated as widely as possible? For a little magazine like ours, the Internet has extended our reach far beyond anything reasonably achievable in the old era when we relied solely on the postal service and newsstands as intermediaries for distributing our magazine. There’s an old joke from the sixties that TNR subscribers couldn’t fill the Ole Miss football stadium. But thanks to the web, our weekly readers would now fill those stands several times over.

Yet for all the advantages that this free distribution offers, there are inherent problems with it. There is, of course, something somewhat arbitrary about giving away our journalism online, when we charge our readers for it in print. Yes, the web eliminates many production costs—there are no dead trees, printing presses, and so on. But that only removes a fraction of the dollars that go into making our magazine.

And there’s also a deeper philosophical question: We charge our subscribers for our print journalism, because these are pieces that often require many months of reporting, writing, and editing. This style of journalism hasn’t exactly flourished in recent years, but it is at the core of our enterprise—and the reason many of us work at TNR. If we are so willing to place a price tag on such journalism in print, then why would we give it away in some other medium?